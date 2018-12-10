The ease with which he handled the parody clearly showed that he has been at it much before he started his stage shows. “Yes, I used to be the clown among the group of friends at get-together and entertain them. So it [stage performance] comes from that. I was learning and playing on the side. I am passionate about music and performing,” Alex told Gulf News after the show. “There is no real change in the content in almost all the shows, it’s like a play. Only 10 per cent of the content changes based on the current situation.”