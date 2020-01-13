Full-fledged Hindi film is something that I am interested in, Telugu actor says

Telugu star Allu Arjun is keen on exploring new terrain by making his Bollywood debut.

His 2008 Telugu film ‘Parugu’ was remade in Hindi as ‘Heropanti’ and many of his films have been dubbed in Hindi.

“A full-fledged Hindi film is something that I am interested in. I think any South Indian actor would be interested because it [Bollywood] is such a big industry and a new terrain to explore,” he said.

“I think it’s about the right project and director with the right team,” added the actor, whose debut film ‘Gangotri’ as a lead actor released in 2003.

Has he got any offers so far? “Not any great ones. We keep getting something or the other, but nothing great,” he said.

Many South Indian actors such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan and Dulquer Salmaan have starred in Hindi films. Even though some of their films have been successful, they never gained the fan following that they have back in their home states.

“I think it is a matter of success. You can take the example of Dhanush. He did a Bollywood film [‘Raanjhanaa’]. It worked really well. I think it all depends on the film. Dulquer did [Bollywood] films. I don’t think they worked that much,” said Arjun.

“To be a big actor in Bollywood, the key is consistency. I think consistently these people have either not been showing interest or delivering,” he added.

Arjun’s latest Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ has many known Bollywood faces such as Tabu and Pooja Hegde along with songs by Armaan Malik and Shreya Ghoshal. Is this his way of inching closer to Bollywood?