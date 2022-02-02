Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is the latest high profile celebrity from India to test positive for COVID-19.
Aishwaryaa, who is the daughter to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, confirmed the news on social media, while revealing that she has been moved to a hospital as she recovers.
“Tested positive even after all precautions. Got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me,” posted the filmmaker on Instagram, along with a selfie.
Even as the film fraternity came out in support following her diagnosis, Aishwaryaa has had a tumultuous 2022 so far as she split from her husband of 18 years, actor Dhanush. In a joint statement the couple shared on social media, they said: “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate.”
The former couple also urged people to respect their decision and give them privacy.
Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut with Tamil film ‘3’, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. She followed it up with the Tamil heist comedy ‘Vai Raja Vai’. In 2017, she directed a documentary titled ‘Cinema Veeran’, based on the life of stuntmen in the Tamil film industry.