While fans of Prabhas, of Baahubali fame, are rejoicing today on his 39th birthday, there’s another gift to be enjoyed.

A behind-the-scenes video that showcases the actor filming his action thriller Saaho in Abu Dhabi, has just been released on his birthday.

The adrenaline-charged clip shows the crew of Saaho executing gravity-defying stunts and perfectly-timed car explosions under the guidance of action choreographer Kenny Bates. There’s also a shot where the birthday boy, clad in a leather jacket, walks in slow-motion and puts on his sunglasses.

The stars spent more than a month in Abu Dhabi to film their action shots.

“Saaho is a high-paced action thriller with a bit of drama in it. They [TwoFour54, the media company that facilitated the shoot] stopped the traffic, gave us the best roads and the best buildings. We will come back again,” said Prabhas in a round table interaction with local journalists last May.

The actor, who’s known for his warrior role in the iconic Baahubali blockbuster series, described Saaho as an action thriller. While he wasn’t comfortable with revealing the plot, he claimed that he is sporting a leaner look in Saaho, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Saaho, which is being filmed in three languages, will release in early 2019.