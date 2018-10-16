Sole DXB, a three-night cultural festival, will return to the UAE once again, with a roster of events relating to hip hop, fashion, art and basketball.

Running from December 6 until 8, the event will see activations from popular sporting retailers including adidas, Reebok and Puma, with launches that include new offerings from Kanye West’s Yeezy brand.

This year, Sole DXB will focus on what’s next from around the globe, setting its sights on youth culture and trends across fashion, art and music in emerging markets. The event will also pay homage to the 30th anniversary of the second Summer of Love with the aim to promote independent brands and the next generation of creators and artists from South Africa, India, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and more.

“We made multiple trips to Cape Town and Johannesburg, connecting with designers, artists, musicians, creators in each city, learning their stories and digging into their culture. We feel that South Africa is a good representation of what street culture looks like when it’s still organic, in cities with rich and complicated histories. South Africa’s recent past has given voice to a new generation of creators, that are forming ideas shaped by race, culture and identity,” Raj Malhotra, Co-Founder of Sole DXB, said in a statement.

He added: “With every community we’ve explored, Sole has looked to build a direct bridge between our city and theirs. This exchange of ideas will be showcased through our talks, live music programme, screenings and presenting brands at this year’s event.”

The event will also include the Sole Ball Above All Classic, a basketball tournament, along with a sneaker swap, where people will have the opportunity to buy, sell and trade footwear from leading collectors in the region.

Sole DXB will be held at Dubai Design District (d3), with doors opening at 6pm on December 6, and the event running until 10pm. On December 7 and 8, the event will run from noon until 10pm.

Tickets are now on sale, with the early bird weekend pass starting at Dh250; day passes are also available at Dh195.