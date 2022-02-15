Chandigarh, Feb 15 (IANS) Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu died in a road accident near Delhi on Tuesday. The 38-year-old actor was active in the farmers' protest against the three now repealed Central farm laws.
The accident took place on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway that bypasses the national capital. Sidhu was going from Delhi to Bathinda in Punjab when the car in which he was travelling rammed into a trailer truck at 9.30 pm, the police said. His woman co-driver escaped in the accident.
Sidhu was declared dead when brought to the Kharkhoda hospital in Haryana's Sonipat district.
On January 26 last year, Sidhu was seen amid the crowd that reached the iconic Red Fort by violating the planned route of the proposed farmers' tractor march and was accused of provoking the protesters to instal a Nishan Sahib, a symbol of Sikh religion, on its ramparts.
Belonging to Muktsar's Udekaran village in Punjab, Sidhu's family had left the village in the 80s. His father was an advocate who practised at Gidderbaha.