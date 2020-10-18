Real-life couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado star together in the fourth instalment of the Filipino drama anthology ‘I Can See You’, releasing on October 19. In this iteration, titled ‘Truly. Madly. Deadly’, the romance show takes a darker turn.
In the latest episode, Coleen (Mercado) leaves her life in the city after getting embroiled in an online scandal with a married man. She starts working at a remote resort where she meets a mysterious IT guy named Drew (Trillo). When things seem to be going well, Coleen’s best friend-turned-enemy Abby (Rhian Ramos) enters the picture and Coleen’s past begins to haunt her again.
Mercado wants viewers to experience a roller-coaster ride of emotions. “We want them to feel happy and then scare them as the [episode] progresses... We hope they’ll enjoy the experience of feeling different emotions in our story,” she said in a statement.
Past episodes of ‘I Can See You’, which GMA Network launched on September 28, have dealt with themes such as infidelity and romance amid COVID-19, and have starred major actors such as Alden Richards, Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Lovi Poe.
According to a statement, the cast and crew followed COVID-19 safety protocols during filming, including RT-PCR tests and lock-in tapings.