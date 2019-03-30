In 2017, a rehearsal hall of the university was named after him

Pakstani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Image Credit: IANS

Iconic Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will receive an honorary degree from the University of Oxford on June 26 in a ceremony titled ‘Encaniea’.

Khan is among eight people that will be conferred with the degree.

The university has described Khan as a “Pakistani singer, primarily of Qawwali, a devotional music of the Muslim Sufis,” Radio Pakistan reported.

Khan has sung more than 50 title tracks for television serials and more than 100 film songs in both Hollywood and Bollywood.

In 2017, a rehearsal hall of the university was named after him — The Rahat Fateh Ali Khan music room.