When you see Ayeza Khan all dressed up don’t be surprised if you think she’s a Bollywood star.
Khan, with a following of 10 million on Instagram, often dresses up as her favourite Indian actors – and if fan reactions are to be believed, she does a great job of it. In recent few posts, the actress dressed up as stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and even the late Sridevi.
Khan, who calls Sridevi her favourite actress, recently danced to the Lata Mangeshkar-hit, 'Mere Haathon Mein', from the 1989 film 'Chandni' that featured the icon.
Khan, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, wrote: “Up next Geet ki shadi... Are you ready??”
Khan has also tried her hand at looking like a character originally played by Mahira Khan – another well-known star both in India and Pakistan - Noori from 'Raees'.
Then there was the time Khan played that loveable girl-next-door Anjali, Kajol's character from the film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Alongside a picture of herself she wrote: "Playing this character has been so fun for me! Especially because it allowed me enjoy some of my favourite movie stars, like @kajol I’m so grateful and can’t wait for you guys to see this!"
Khan has also danced to the tracks of Dixit Nene. She dressed up as the star’s characters in both 'Ek Do Teen' and 'Aaja Nachle'. When she shared the first look, she captioned it: "Eik Do Teeeeeen…”Or “Dev Babuu!” This is exactly what comes to my mind every time I hear the name Madhuri Dixit. When you look at her, you feel that Dil To Pagal Hay. Oh what an exciting time that was. We have been blessed to see and dance along to Madhuri Dixit. What a phenomenal dancer and what an amazing actor, who could shake your heart with just a tear in her eyes. It was a dream to be able to dress up as her. I wish I could meet her and let her know, how beautiful she is, and how she had been such a huge inspiration for me throughout my career and how she would rejuvenate my love for the screen every time I watched one of her movies! This one is for you my love @madhuridixitnene #19yearsofdevdas."