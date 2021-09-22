Khan has also danced to the tracks of Dixit Nene. She dressed up as the star’s characters in both 'Ek Do Teen' and 'Aaja Nachle'. When she shared the first look, she captioned it: "Eik Do Teeeeeen…”Or “Dev Babuu!” This is exactly what comes to my mind every time I hear the name Madhuri Dixit. When you look at her, you feel that Dil To Pagal Hay. Oh what an exciting time that was. We have been blessed to see and dance along to Madhuri Dixit. What a phenomenal dancer and what an amazing actor, who could shake your heart with just a tear in her eyes. It was a dream to be able to dress up as her. I wish I could meet her and let her know, how beautiful she is, and how she had been such a huge inspiration for me throughout my career and how she would rejuvenate my love for the screen every time I watched one of her movies! This one is for you my love @madhuridixitnene #19yearsofdevdas."