Mirage, one of the best live acts in Pakistani pop music, have release what is being described as a “desi, colourful, funk-rock song,” titled ‘Befiker.’

It is the band’s sixth release from their second album ‘Doosri Dastak’.

‘Befiker’ is about living in the moment and being happy. It features Rehan Nazim on vocals, Sa’ad Hayat on keyboard, Ajay Harri on drums, Hasan Mahmud and Abid Wilson on guitars, and Shane Kerr on bass. Hayat has also composed and directed the video.

The Mirage boys recently shot the video at the colourful Kiran Gali in Lyari and the exotic fishing community at the Mubarak Village beach in Karachi West. Up-and-coming model and actress Zareen Khan also has a cameo in the video. The choreography is by Rehan Nazim.