Mirage, one of the best live acts in Pakistani pop music, have release what is being described as a “desi, colourful, funk-rock song,” titled ‘Befiker.’
It is the band’s sixth release from their second album ‘Doosri Dastak’.
‘Befiker’ is about living in the moment and being happy. It features Rehan Nazim on vocals, Sa’ad Hayat on keyboard, Ajay Harri on drums, Hasan Mahmud and Abid Wilson on guitars, and Shane Kerr on bass. Hayat has also composed and directed the video.
The Mirage boys recently shot the video at the colourful Kiran Gali in Lyari and the exotic fishing community at the Mubarak Village beach in Karachi West. Up-and-coming model and actress Zareen Khan also has a cameo in the video. The choreography is by Rehan Nazim.
Mirage was formed in 2003 and they performed as an underground band for some time, before breaking out in 2008 with their debut original single ‘Aarzoo.’ They haven’t looked back since. In December last year, the band completed their Winter Madness Live Tour, which was spread across Muzaffarabad, Islamabad and Lahore.