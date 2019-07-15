Image Credit:

The first song of Mahira Khan’s latest film, ‘Superstar’, is out, and it has fans going gaga. Titled ‘Bekaraan’ (which translates to ‘infinite’), the track is a slow romantic number with a hummable melody by Azaan Sami Khan and Saad Sultan, complemented by the lilting voices of Zeb Bangash and Ali Sethi.

The video shows Khan and her first-time costar Bilal Ashraf — best known for ‘Janaan’ (2016) — dancing at a softly lit set space which is decked with chandeliers and wall paintings.

There’s a certain colour palette that has been used by the cinematographer to enhance the mood of the song.