Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has attempted to cool down tempers on social media in response to misogynistic remarks against her by veteran TV artist Firdous Jamal.

In a recent TV appearance, Jamal called Khan a ‘mediocre model rather than a good actress’, adding she was an ‘ageing artist’ thus should not accept the lead role in movies.

Khan, whose 2017 Bollywood blockbuster ‘Raees’ with Shah Rukh Khan earned $39 million (Dh143.252 million) at the box office, responded to Firdous’ comments with restraint, asking her supporters not to respond in a similar manner.

“Let’s choose to love. Let’s be tolerant of other people’s opinions and let our fight be against the mindset — that a successful woman is a scary thought. No it isn’t. It’s a beautiful and empowering one,” she said.

Khan also thanked everyone for standing by her.

“We are the present. What we do and how we do it, is our future. Thank you to all those who have come out to support me. I did not ask for it and that makes it even more special. I read somewhere that ‘stardom’ in Latin means thank you to the fans when it was lonely. Stardom it is then! Love and Gratitude,” she added.

A number of celebrity friends from Pakistan have also stood by Khan and criticised Jamal, registering their disappointment on social media.

Khan, who is busy promoting her upcoming Eid Al Adha release ‘Superstar’, which also saw the actress and co-star Bilal Ashraf visit the Gulf News offices last month, further added that though the world is full of hate, ‘we should choose love’.

Firdous has yet to respond to the backlash but his son Hamza Firdous, himself an actor, jumped in in a show of support for his father saying whatever he said was just an opinion and he didn’t hold any grudge against Khan.

Hamza also took to Twitter commenting that Firdous has given 45 years of his life to this industry and without the help of social media.