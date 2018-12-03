Khan was last seen in ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’, also in a cameo. Prior to that, he made a guest appearance in Raza’s debut feature, ‘Ho Mann Jahan’ (2016). His role in ‘PHL’ is said to be briefer than what he’s ever done. If sources are to be believed, Khan was required for just five hours on the day of the shoot. In comparison, Meera has an extended cameo; she plays herself in the film.