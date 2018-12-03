Things are heating up on the set of Asim Raza’s big-budget romantic comedy, ‘Parey Hut Love’ (‘PHL’).
The second-time director and his crew recently returned to Karachi from the palaces of Bahawalpur where they filmed a wedding song and a few scenes with veteran star Meera and leading man Sheheryar Munawwar Siddiqi, also the producer of ‘PHL’. Earlier, they had a long, 30-day shooting spell in Istanbul with Maya Ali, Shahbaz Shigri, and Mahira Khan. And now, it is learnt that Fawad Khan is also part of the film. The ‘Khoobsurat’ star recently shot for a ‘special appearance’ at the office of The Vision Factory, Raza’s film company.
Khan was last seen in ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’, also in a cameo. Prior to that, he made a guest appearance in Raza’s debut feature, ‘Ho Mann Jahan’ (2016). His role in ‘PHL’ is said to be briefer than what he’s ever done. If sources are to be believed, Khan was required for just five hours on the day of the shoot. In comparison, Meera has an extended cameo; she plays herself in the film.
Interestingly, Mahira’s is said to be a small but meaty part, which is set entirely in Turkey. Her next call is going to be for a song sequence, preparations for which are in full swing. Raza and his team, which includes choreographer Nigah Hussain, are making sure it turns out to be the film’s grandest number.
According to sources, ‘PHL’ is about the quest for true love, and the distress that comes with it. The story, penned by veteran journalist and playwright Imran Aslam, is loosely inspired from 1994’s British comedy, ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’. Apparently, Siddiqi has slipped into Hugh Grant’s adorable Charles, Maya Ali is reprising the feisty Carrie, and Mahira the quietly suffering and lovelorn Fiona.
The film’s first look, which was revealed last month, features Siddiqi sitting on a rock, next to a lady whose face is not visible. There is a sense of quiet longing in the way his gaze is fixed on her. The actor took to Instagram, and commented, “When a young, free-willed lad meets a beautiful and strong-willed girl, sparks fly.”
‘Parey Hut Love’ is expected to release sometime in 2019. The film also stars Zara Noor Abbas, Zoe Viccaji, and Ahmad Ali Butt. The expensive costumes for the leading ladies are all designed by Umar Sayeed.