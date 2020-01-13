The series stars Ramsha Khan, Feroze Khan and Hania Aamir in the lead, and is said to be a love triangle, written by Mohsin Ali. It’s a project of Big Bang Entertainment, the same banner that produced ‘Cheekh’.

What’s more, Asim Azhar has composed and sung the soundtrack of ‘Ishqiya’. In a special video message to his fans, the ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyan’ famed pop singer said that he had returned to a TV shows’s theme song after a long time. Media circles say Azhar is in it because it has his best friend Aamir.