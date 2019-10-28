His friends and fellow actors were quick on Instagram to give him shout-outs, congratulating him on the venture. A visibly excited Mawra Hocane said in a brief video message how Zulfiqar had made headlines all his life, and so the name of his parlour was justified.

Zulfiqar began in the entertainment industry as a model back in the early 2000s. He was a lanky teenager at the time, who was returning from London (his mother is British) to his father’s hometown. His good looks and height made him an overnight star, and he went on to work with the best people in the business. He also appeared in TV commercials and music videos before he began to act in drama serials and feature films. Today, he is one of the highest paid male actors around.