The winner gets the chance to perform at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yasalam’s annual Emerging Talent Competition (ETC) has opened up submissions for 2019, up until September 30.

Musicians can now submit their details and music to Yasalam’s official website and a judging panel will select ten acts to compete.

The acts will undergo a month-long training and mentorship programme, followed by a live acoustic performance in Abu Dhabi, where judges will choose a final three.

The top three finalists will perform between November 28 and December 1 at du Arena, and a winner will be crowned in front of the Yasalam After-Race Concert Audience.

The winner will perform at the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and secure a residency for the 2019-2020 season and more.

“The competition is a great platform to launch your career and I cannot wait to see what’s next in store for me,” said last year’s winner, Fafa.