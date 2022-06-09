Singer KK’s (Krishnakumar Kunnath) death has left behind a lot of uneasy questions for every music lover in a city that prides itself on its ‘culture consciousness’ and its legendary ability to immerse in the carnivalesque element — from the Eden Gardens terraces to the Durga Puja pandals.

As a Kolkatan, I am as much saddened by KK’s untimely demise, as I am ashamed at the city’s poor emergency response mechanism. This terrible incident is no less shocking and unfortunate than a stampede that took away the lives of 16 football fans, following spectator unrest during an East Bengal-Mohun Bagan derby match at Eden Gardens on August 16, 1980.

The uneasy questions lingering over the popular Bollywood singer’s death due to a cardiac arrest barely hours after his live concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata on May 31 are perhaps pointers to the city’s socio-cultural milieu that demands much more than a carnivalesque indulgence in life in order for them to be addressed in definitive terms. In our over-enthusiasm to soak up all things festive and bright, a section of us Kolkatans seem to be in short-supply of something more rudimentary — common sense.

Here are a few samples: - KK was made to perform in an indoor arena that was a ‘hypoxic hell’, as one doctor put it.



- According to a section of the audience present at the Nazrul Manch concert that fateful evening, the AC had stopped working for most of KK’s show and the artist was seen repeatedly complaining about lack of adequate air-conditioning.



- Close to 7,000 people gate-crashed into an auditorium that could hold no more than 2,482 — leading to suffocation.



- As unruly crowds tried to force their way into an already full-to-the-brim indoor arena, some private security personnel unleashed fire extinguishing foam and spray to disperse the crowd.



- KK was unwell during the concert itself. Yet, he was first taken from the South Kolkata concert venue to his hotel in Central Kolkata and then from Central Kolkata back to a South Kolkata hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Personal experience

KK during a perfomance in Dubai in 2019 Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Speaking from my personal experience, even in the best of times, the air-conditioning at Nazrul Manch is suspect. On April 15 this year, this journalist was at Mazrul Manch, attending the fabled Dover Lane Music Conference.

Even though it was well past midnight and the auditorium was not even full to its capacity, Ustad Rashid Khan’s discomfiture was clearly visible, as he kept clearing his face and forehead for the umpteenth time of the never-ending streams of sweat that were running down. And at one point, the maestro actually stopped in the middle of a rendition to say: “Meri tabiyat kuchh theek nahin hain” (I’m not feeling all that well). Two nights later, on April 17, ace percussionist Pandit Bickram Ghosh was also seen sweating profusely during his performance — same concert, same time, same venue.

Watching these gems literally sweat their way to delivering a perfect live show, this journalist was left wondering whether the AC vents, particularly those directly above the stage at Nazrul Manch, were blocked for some reason or whether there was some malfunction in general.

I’m not an air-conditioning expert, but based on my experience of watching several live shows and theatrical performances in Dubai, New Delhi, London and Manchester over the years (which included live concerts by Ustad Rashid Khan and Pandit Bickram Ghosh as well), I knew for sure that there was something amiss at Nazrul Manch with regard to its air-conditioning and/or ventilation.

Nazrul Manch is owned and maintained by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA). Reacting to KK’s death, Firhad Hakim, the Mayor of Kolkata and chairman of KMDA, said: “There is no question of any negligence at Nazrul Manch. The overcrowding was due to KK’s popularity.”

Will someone please own up and say this, backed by documentary evidence, that the AC at Nazrul Manch on the night of KK’s concert was working fine? Because a section of spectators present at KK’s Nazrul Manch concert have said something quite to the contrary. I’m waiting.

Mayhem outside the auditorium

The funeral procession of KK Image Credit: AFP

The second point of concern is regarding the mayhem that broke loose outside Nazrul Manch as thousands tried to break into the auditorium for KK’s concert. There were television images of thousands trying to force their way into the arena, with clashes breaking out between sections of gate-crashers. And what followed was even more gut-wrenching as some of those managing the entry points to the auditorium used fire extinguishing spray to dispel the crowd.

According to Dr Kunal Sarkar, a Kolkata-based cardiologist: “While there was a hypoxic suffocation in which KK was made to perform inside Narul Manch, the scene outside was even more horrific as fire extinguishing spray was sprayed on the crowd. A fire extinguishing spray can lead to further suffocation in a packed space and there could have been a disaster even outside the auditorium.”

Will someone please own up and explain where were the law-keepers when all hell broke loose outside Nazrul Manch that evening? Will the organisers of the show, the students’ wing of a city college, explain why more than twice the number of spectators were allowed inside an auditorium that could officially hold only about 2,500? And whose brilliant idea was it to use fire extinguishing spray on human beings?

Lackadaisical decision-making

Gurukul studens paint portraits of KK as a mark of tribute Image Credit: ANI

Part of the responsibility also rests with KK’s support team. Video footage from the concert and the minutes after KK’s return to his hotel clearly show the artist in much discomfort. He is seen being whisked out of Mazrul Manch by his personal support staff members. In one footage, KK is seen holding on to a hand rail inside the hotel elevator, with his head hanging low.

In fact, even as he complained about inadequate air-conditioning at the concert venue, at one point, KK had to take a short break midway through his performance as he was feeling uneasy and suffocated.

Singer KK in a file photo Image Credit: ANI

The question remains, that under the circumstances and the chain of events that unfolded since KK stepped inside Nazrul Manch, instead of rushing him to the nearest hospital, why did the organisers and the artist’s support staff decide to drive him all the way from South Kolkata to his Central Kolkata hotel, only to return to a South Kolkata hospital later, where he was pronounced dead on arrival?

Will someone please own up and explain what prompted such lackadaisical decision-making and mindless commute? I’m waiting.