Music will be part of the ‘Legacy of Our Ancestors’ theatrical production

More than 80 musicians from around the world, including members of London’s iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, have collaborated to compose an original score for ‘Legacy of Our Ancestors’, the official 48th UAE National Day celebration, on December 2 at Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Created by eight international composers, the score will be part of a theatrical show to be performed on one of the largest and most complex stage sets ever built for a UAE National Day celebration.

Drawing inspiration from distinct Emirati elements and featuring musical instruments unique to the UAE, the original score will merge traditional Emirati music with contributions from leading international musicians from across the globe.

“Music is a key component of any theatrical production and the original score for ‘Legacy of Our Ancestors’ will elevate the overall impact and beauty of the production,” said Saeed Al Suwaidi, a representative of the organising committee of the Official 48th UAE National Day Celebration, ‘Legacy of Our Ancestors’. “The UAE is a harmonious and tolerant home to hundreds of nationalities and cultures, which has influenced the composition of the original score. The soundtrack will be rooted in the Emirates, with contributions by some of the world’s leading composers and musicians.”

“This will be an unprecedented audio-visual experience for a UAE National Day celebration, and it is an honour to work with distinguished names and world-class music professionals to create something special that will leave long in the memory,” added Al Suwaidi.

The production will be performed on December 2 on a 10,000 square metre stage.

Tickets to the December 2 event start at Dh60. Children under two, senior citizens and people of determination enter free. Go to uaenationalday.ae.