DJ Armin Van Buuren will be a part of an inaugural music extravaganza entitled 'Untold Dubai' in February 2024 at Expo City.
At a press conference held in Dubai on Friday evening, the Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren said this city holds a special place in his heart. His family also loves the UAE and he expressed his excitement at being a part of 'Untold Dubai', which is going to be an amalgamation of musical DJs and acts from around the world.
"I have been coming to Dubai since 2006 and I have a special relationship with Dubai ... I even spent my New Year's eve in Dubai Marina... This music festival is going to be epic," said Armin Van Buuren at the press meet.
But he added that the festival is not just about him and will boast a stellar line-up.
"There's an incredible line-up of DJs and talents ... 'Untold Dubai' is going to be really special and I hope to see you all there. I can't wait to see you in February," he added.