Punjabi hitmaker Guru Randhawa will perform live at Global Village on February 12.
The ‘Dance Meri Rani’ singer will take to the Global Village main stage for a live concert with some high-energy tracks.
This self-made Indian singer, known for his hits such as ‘Lahore’ that clocked more than 700 million views, is one of Punjab’s biggest cultural exports.
His sounds are contemporary and his hit songs invariably become dance anthems in no time. However, he’s taken a different track with his latest song ‘Main Chala’ featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
Romanian singer Iulia Vantur has also lent her vocals to the romantic track, being presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Salman Khan Films.
‘Main Chala’ is a classic ballad with “contemporary flavour” that has been composed and penned by Shabbir Ahmed.
Those who want to catch Randhawa live can do so at Global Village on Saturday. Concert kicks off from 7pm.