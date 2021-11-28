Bryan Adams in a file photo Image Credit: AP

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams has assured fans he’s “on the mend”, despite battling symptoms of COVID-19. The ‘Summer of 69’ crooner continues to remain in quarantine in Milan while he recovers from the virus the second time around.

Adams took to his social media on Saturday to give an update to his fans as he awaits recovery. “I was symptomatic even though I had been vaccinated but I’m on the mend now,” he wrote on Instagram. He did not specify whether he is still at the hospital but noted that “I’m stuck in my room here in Milan,” indicating that he is quarantining.

On Thursday, Adams was taken to a hospital upon landing in Italy after he tested positive at the Milan Malpensa airport. This was his second positive test in less than a month after another one on October 30 that led to him pulling out from his scheduled live performance at Tina Turner’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Adams flew down to Italy for a promotional appearance in support for Pirelli’s 2022 calendar, which he shot as a photographer, said that he would still meet fans but the event will be held online.

In his full post, the crooner wrote: “This photo is from last summer. Day three in Milano, thanks to all of you for your support during my Covid. I was symptomatic even though I had been vaccinated but I’m on the mend now. Even if I’m stuck in my room here in Milan, I’m keen to meet all of you on November 29th, from 9pm CET on www.pirelli.com for the online presentation of the Pirelli Calendar 2022 “On The Road” which I photographed between Los Angeles, Capri and Canada last summer. I’m eager to share the pictures and portraits of the amazing artists I had the opportunity to work with. #PirelliCalendar.”

Currently, Europe is in the midst of the virus spreading once again with a new variant looming on the horizon. A national lockdown has been imposed in Austria, with Belgium on Friday becoming the first European country to announce it had detected a case of the new COVID-19 variant, later branded “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation and named Omicron.

Netherlands also announced a new round of restrictions on Friday including the closure of all non-essential shops including bars and restaurants from 5pm to 5am and social distancing to be implemented in public places.