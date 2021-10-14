Singer Adele. Image Credit: REUTERS

Hello from the other side of Adele’s six-year musical hiatus.

On Wednesday, Adele finally revealed the release date of her long-anticipated fourth studio album, ‘30’, out November 19. In a lengthy statement, the singer-songwriter reflected on the process of making the record, which will explore “the most turbulent period” of her life, including her recent divorce.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started [this album] nearly 3 years ago,” she wrote on Instagram. “Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

The Grammy winner’s big announcement comes a week after she first teased her forthcoming single, ‘Easy on Me’ (out Friday) and just days after her first Instagram Live session. Fans had already predicted Adele’s return as of late last month, when mysterious ‘30’ billboards began popping up in major cities across the globe.

Her last album, ‘25,’ came out in 2015 when she was 27 — preceded by ‘21,’ which debuted in 2011 when she was 22 and ‘19,’ which dropped in 2008 when she was 19. The ‘Rumor Has It’ hitmaker is now 33.

“I’m ready to finally put this album out,” Adele continued in her statement. “It was my ride or die ... When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says ‘It’s your Saturn return babes f— it, you only live once.’ ...