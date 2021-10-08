‘Hello’ star is on the cover of US and British Vogue

Adele Image Credit: instagram.com/adele/

British singer has broken her silence about her divorce from Simon Konecki in her first interviews since 2016, ahead of the release of her next album ‘30’.

In the cover stories for the November editions of US Vogue and British Vogue — the first time the publication has done this — the 15-time Grammy winner addressed the breakup, her subsequent weight loss and her new romance.

“Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that,” she told American Vogue about the split.

Adele filed for divorce from Konecki in 2019.

“It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved... I’ve been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since,” she added, referring to their child Angelo.

The 33-year-old megastar also spoke about what she did to get through a “year of anxiety”.

“It was a lot of sound baths. It was a lot of meditation. It was a lot of therapy,” she said. “And a lot of time spent on my own... I realized that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong.”

Adele and sports agent Rich Paul. Image Credit: AFP

Adele confirmed her new relationship with sports agent Rich Paul saying: “We’re very happy.”

She says her much-talked outing with Paul at a July basketball game wasn’t meant to be their big relationship reveal.

“I didn’t mean to go public with it,” she said. “I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it.”

With her new record ‘30’, she says fans can expect a different sound compared to 2015 single ‘Hello’.