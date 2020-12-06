Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have a Christmas treat for fans with a new surprise track that covers a holiday classic.
A day after Mendes released his fourth studio album, ‘Wonder’, the duo took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce their rendition of ‘The Christmas Song’.
Recorded for charity, the couple also announced proceed from the single will go to Feeding America, which is padded by a $100,000 donation made by Mendes and Cabello.
“This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges. This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong,” posted Cabello.
“Wanted to give you guys a few surprise songs for the holidays,” Mendes, 22, wrote as well.
A day earlier, Mendes dropped his new album, speaking about his album, saying: “I felt very free just making it. I felt like this is music that I love to listen to, this is music I want to hear, this is music I want to make and it’s gorgeous for that reason.”
The season of holiday songs has already kicked off with Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special: a musical showcase out on Apple TV+ now. Songs in the special also feature artists such as Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson on the track ‘Oh Santa!’.