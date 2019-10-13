He’s set to appear at White Dubai and Drai’s Dubai this weekend

Wiz Khalifa will return to the UAE to perform at two nightclubs White Dubai (October 17) and Drai’s Dubai (October 18).

A regular at both venues, the rapper’s first appearance at White Dubai will be as part of its hip hop night.

Khalifa’s big break came when he embarked on a stint on the famed ‘Rock The Bells’ tour alongside such legends as Lauryn Hill and Snoop Dogg, immediately followed by his nationwide headlining tour, appropriately dubbed the ‘Waken Baken Tour’. After receiving co-signs from a multitude of rap veterans, including Rick Ross and Diddy, and humbly rejecting Drake’s offer to join his recent tour, he soon established himself as a prominent staple online.