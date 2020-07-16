After news broke out that rapper Megan Thee Stallion was in the car with singer Trey Lorenz on July 12, when police arrested Lorenz on a concealed weapon charge, Thee Stallion has come forward to say she had been shot.
Thee Stallion, 25, claims someone was trying to physically harm her. She called the experience an “eye opener” and “a blessing in disguise”.
“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s [sic] morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” wrote the Houston native on Instagram on July 15.
The ‘Savage’ rapper says she had to have surgery to extract the bullets from her body.
Earlier, a bystander video showed Thee Stallion being handcuffed. According to reports, she told the Los Angeles Police Department that she had injured her foot from broken glass on the floor of the car, rather than informing them of any gunshot.
“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify details about this traumatic night,” she wrote.
Thee Stallion, who released her debut EP ‘Suga’ this year, said she is focused on her recovery so she can return to making music.