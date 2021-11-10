Hip hop artist Missy Elliott holds a replica of her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony for her, Monday, November 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

US rap trailblazer Missy Elliot was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Singers Ciara and Lizzo were on hand at the ceremony to introduce the ‘Work It’ singer as she became the proud owner of the 2,708th spot on the legendary walkway.

“Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated Hip Hop world, and music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps. She continues to break barriers year after year and we’re thrilled to be able to honour her on the Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer, in a statement.

Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo, Missy Elliott, and Ciara attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Missy Elliot. Image Credit: AFP

The 50-year-old rapper shared a picture of herself with her star on social media, saying she was grateful for the honour.

“I know a lot of people say (Missy it’s bout Time) but this was the right time (God’s Timing)& I am Grateful! This is a moment that I shall never forget and all the people who have been on this journey with with me I Thank You,” she tweeted.

Elliot, who is also a songwriter and record producer, has won four Grammy Awards and has sold more than 30 million records in the US. In 2019, she became the first female rapper to be inducted to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Lizzo, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair of the Board Nicole Mihalka, Mona Scott-Young, Missy Elliott, Ciara, and Lupita Sanchez Cornejo. Image Credit: AFP

In an interview before receiving her Walk of Fame star, Elliot talked about how she felt regarding the honour.