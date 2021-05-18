Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts in Dubai will pay homage to the late legend Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on May 21 and will call upon his famous nephew and singer Rahat Fatel Ali Khan to set the ball rolling.
The event entitled ‘Malhaar’s Baithaak’ will be streamed live on Malhaar UAE’s Facebook and YouTube channels on May 21 at 6pm.
Khan is expected to look back on his relationship with his uncle and his musical journey. You can also expect to see him perform a string of his uncle’s timeless compositions. The session will be interactive in nature.
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was known for his famous Qawwalis and was a prominent composer, vocalist, musician and music director. He is known for his hits including ‘Afreen Afreen’ and is considered to be one of Asia’s greatest singers. This Pakistani devotional singer has worked with Western musicians such as Eddie Vedder and Peter Gabriel.