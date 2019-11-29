Band members Carmit Bachar, from left, Kimberley Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger and Jessica Sutta, of the Pussycat Dolls, pose for portraits at a central London hotel, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, following an interview with the Associated Press, before they reunite for The X Factor: Celebrity final. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The Pussycat Dolls are reforming for a reunion tour kicking off in Dublin next year, the American girl band said.

A decade after they split, the group — originally formed as a burlesque dance troupe and known for songs like ‘Don’t Cha’ and ‘When I Grow Up’ — will hit the stage from April in Dublin before putting on shows around Britain.

“The stars have aligned and the Dolls are getting back together,” singer Nicole Scherzinger told Britain’s Heart Breakfast radio show in a joint interview with fellow band members Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Kimberley Wyatt.

“There’s been unfinished business. It’s been 10 years... we just all were ready to do it,” Roberts said.

Asked if they felt differently from when they first started, Roberts — who is also a showbusiness reporter for Heart Breakfast — said: “A lot of time has passed and... we’ve matured, we’ve grown up, we’ve gained life tools, life experience.”

The woman who first got them together, choreographer Robin Antin, had long called for a reunion. Fellow member Melody Thornton, who was not present during the interview, will not be part of the touring line-up, several media outlets reported.