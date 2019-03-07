Image Credit:

Chinese solo pianist Ran Jia will wrap up Abu Dhabi Classics with a modern rendition of Austrian composer Franz Schubert’s work on April 19 at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Her Abu Dhabi performance, which will double up as the finale act of Abu Dhabi classics, will also see her present Three Preludes for Solo Piano from one of the leading Chinese contemporary composers, her father, Daqun Jia.

Best known for her interpretive versions of Schubert’s work, she has gained global attention and accolades such as the Choc Classica award in 2015.

Born in Shanghai, Ran Jia began piano lessons at the age of three and started to perform professionally at the age of seven. In November 2005, she made her debut at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Centre, New York and has gone on to play around the world at sell-out shows since then.