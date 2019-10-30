Taking the stage at the event will be Yokoo, Goldcap, Socko, Nawar and more

Music festival Kaynouna returns to Dubai on November 1 for a third season under the theme ‘Arms Wide Open’.

The open-air deep house event has expanded from the Secret Garden at Jumeirah Creekside hotel and will this time around transform lakeside eatery Nomad into a spot for music lovers to come together.

Taking the stage at the event will be Yokoo, Goldcap, Socko and Nawar, while other performances include Sainte Vie and Monality.