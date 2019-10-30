Music festival Kaynouna returns to Dubai on November 1 for a third season under the theme ‘Arms Wide Open’.
The open-air deep house event has expanded from the Secret Garden at Jumeirah Creekside hotel and will this time around transform lakeside eatery Nomad into a spot for music lovers to come together.
Taking the stage at the event will be Yokoo, Goldcap, Socko and Nawar, while other performances include Sainte Vie and Monality.
Kayouna will take place from 1pm until 3am. Tickets for the 21+ event are available online from Dh195.