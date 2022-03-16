Copy of Music-Grammys_56345.jpg-035e7-1647407635926
Korean pop band BTS will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas. Image Credit: AP

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world’s biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month’s ceremony in Las Vegas.

Billie Eilish to perform at the Grammys this year Image Credit: AP

The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant in January, with organizers citing “too many risks” to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.

Olivia Rodrigo to perform at the Grammys as well Image Credit: AP

Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.

Trevor Noah to host the Grammys Image Credit: GN Archives

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee with 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.