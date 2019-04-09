No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking

Rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Image Credit: AP

Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be mourned at a public memorial Thursday at Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

The website for the 21,000-seat downtown arena says tickets will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday for the event that organisers are calling Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life.

The memorial begins at 10am Thursday. No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

Hussle, a 33-year-old father of two and a hip-hop artist as beloved for his work in his community as his music, was fatally shot March 31 while standing outside his South Los Angeles clothing store.