Newly-weds have known each other since childhood

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Kenneth ?Zoo? Petty (L) and Nicki Minaj attend Church On Sundays Hosted By Nicki Minaj And Phil The Mayor And DJ Clues Birthday Party at The Argyle on February 8, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images) Image Credit: Getty Images

Rapper Nicki Minaj tied the knot with Kenneth Petty because “he is really focused on her”.

“He values his wife, and he really takes care of her,” revealed Minaj’s close friend Derrick Milano.

Milano told People magazine that the newly-weds have known each other since childhood and this is the reason that their bond is really strong.

While talking about Petty, Milano said, “He understands her as a person, I think that’s what the connection really is with them — it’s that he really knows her. It’s a different type of connection.”

He also added, “He’s not famous; he doesn’t want to be on Instagram. He’s really focused on her. He really values his friends and his family, he values his wife, and he really takes care of her. He tries to be the best that he can for her.”

Milano also shared his congratulations on Instagram, posting a photo of the love birds with the caption, “Congrats to my sis @nickiminaj & my brother Zoo! Excited for the both of y’all!