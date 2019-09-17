Jason Derulo will host a night of performances by Conor Maynard, Mohamed Hamaki and more

What are the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019?

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards – also known as the KCAs – are happening in the UAE for the first time, and will take place on September 20 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Center (ADNEC).

A global edition of the KCAs, the event will be held in Abu Dhabi for five years, thanks to a new partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). While the main KCAs happen annually in America, international editions have previously taken place in Berlin, London and Mexico City.

As America prepares for their 32nd annual edition of the event, a regional version will be staged in the UAE this weekend, filled with artist performances, familiar faces and Nickelodeon’s trademark green slime.

Who’s hosting?

American recording artist Jason Derulo will host the inaugural Abu Dhabi award ceremony, alongside the Dubai-based Palestinian social media personality Haifa Beseisso, known online as Fly With Haifa. Derulo, best known for hits such as ‘Swalla’, ‘Talk Dirty’ and ‘Wiggle’, is also set to perform at the event.

Who’s performing?

Conor Maynard

The British singer-songwriter got his start uploading covers onto YouTube, where he has more than 9 million subscribers. The 26-year-old’s most popular upload to date is a cover of Despacito ft. Pixie Lott; it has 168 million views and counting. Maynard released his debut album ‘Contrast’ in 2012.

Aminux

The popular Moroccan singer and rapper, born Amine Temri, was the winner of the 2015 Morocco Music Awards Pop category, and in the same year he received an honorary merit from the King of Morocco for his musical achievements. Aminux’s track Makayen Ma has more than 34 million views on YouTube.

Maritta and Al Walid Hallani

Maritta and Al Walid Hallani are the children of Lebanese singer Assi Al Hallani and are both rising pop stars in their own right. Their father, 48, has been active in the music scene since the early 90s and has more than 20 albums to his name.

Nora Fatehi

The Canadian-Moroccan dancer, model, actress and singer is known for her Bollywood appearances, beginning with her 2014 film debut in ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’. Her song ‘O Saki Saki’ was featured in the 2019 Hindi film ‘Batla House’. Fatehi also appeared on the TV show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Mohamed Hamaki

Newly announced as a judge on MBC’s ‘The Voice’, alongside Ragheb Alama, Ahlam and Samira Said, Mohammed Hamaki is an award-winning Egpytian pop star who began his career in the 1990s. In 2010, he was named the Best Arabian Act at the MTV EMAs.

Dyler

Eighteen-year-old Saudi Arabian rapper and social media personality Dyler is steadily on the rise, with his single Gareema nearing 300,000 streams on Spotify. The artist, who has more than two million followers on Instagram, is known for his trap-inspired and introspective hits.

Fnaire

Fnaire is a hip-hop and R’n’B Moroccan trio who have been performing since the early 2000s, and collaborated with fellow KCAs performer Nora Fatehi on the Arabic version of the Hindi song Dilbar, which featured on John Abraham’s ‘Satyameva Jayate’.

How can you attend?