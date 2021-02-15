Meghan Trainor had some special news to share on Valentine’s Day.
The singer used the occasion to announce that she had given birth to her first child with actor husband Daryl Sabara.
“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him on Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE,” Trainor wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”
The proud dad Sabara, known for his role in ‘Spy Kids’, wrote: “Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 ps-@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world.”
The ‘All About That Bass’ singer first announced she was pregnant in October 2020.
“You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!” she posted on Instagram along with a picture of her ultrasound. “@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”
Trainor, 27, and Sabara, 28, started dating in July 2016. They got married in an intimate ceremony in the backyard of their home in December 2018 on Trainor’s 25th birthday.