MTV is closing out hot girl summer 2021 with plenty of Video Music Award nominations for rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion and pop musician Justin Bieber.
Bieber leads the nominations with seven, while Megan Thee Stallion racked up six, according to MTV’s announcement Wednesday morning.
Bieber received nominations for video of the year (‘Popstar’); artist of the year; pop song (‘Peaches’); collaboration (‘Peaches’); direction (‘Popstar’); cinematography (‘Holy’); and editing (‘Peaches’).
Megan Thee Stallion scored nods for video of the year (‘WAP’); artist of the year; song of the year (‘WAP’); collaboration (‘WAP’); and two for hip-hop song (‘WAP’ and the remix of ‘On Me’).
Other top contenders include Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and 2021 breakout star Olivia Rodrigo — all of whom landed five nods apiece.
In the running for the coveted video of the year prize are DJ Khaled and Drake (‘Popstar,’ starring Bieber); Doja Cat and SZA (‘Kiss Me More’); Ed Sheeran (‘Bad Habits’); Lil Nas X (‘Montero’); The Weeknd (‘Save Your Tears’); and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their summer anthem, ‘WAP.’
Among the nominees for artist of the year are Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Rodrigo — who recently catapulted onto the music scene with her viral hit single ‘Drivers License,’ which became the first song of 2021 to surpass a billion streams on Spotify as of this week, according to Billboard.
A first-time VMA nominee, singer-songwriter Rodrigo is also up for song of the year (‘Drivers License’), Push performance of the year (‘Drivers License’), pop song (‘Good 4 U’) and best new artist.
Ahead of his highly anticipated debut album, rapper and singer Lil Nas X earned all five of his nominations for ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name’), the sexy smash that nearly broke the internet in March upon its buzzy release.
The 2021 VMAs will take place September 12 at New York City’s Barclays Center and will be broadcast on MTV at 8pm Eastern and Pacific.