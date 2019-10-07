The singer will be joined by Hussain Al Jassmi and Shraddha Kapoor at a ticketed show

Mariah Carey Image Credit: Supplied

American singer Mariah Carey will perform live at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai on October 20, marking the beginning of the One Year to Go (1YTG) countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai, the World’s Greatest Show.

Five-time Grammy Award-winning Carey will be joined by Emirati singer — and Expo 2020 ambassador — Hussain Al Jassmi at the ticketed concert. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor will also make a special appearance in front of 7,500 expected audience members.

Meanwhile, from 5pm to 10pm, the public is welcome to enjoy free, family-friendly festivities taking place across all seven emirates. Various activations, from music to food and a live-stream of Dubai’s headlining acts, will be found at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Ajman Museum, Umm Al Quwain Corniche, Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah and in Fujairah Fort.

“Across the nation, people of all ages and backgrounds will enjoy an evening of unparalleled entertainment and excitement. We’re delighted to welcome two stellar musical acts to the Dubai stage with Mariah Carey and Hussain Al Jassmi. The seven celebrations will not only wow everyone, they will also serve as a glimpse into why Expo 2020 will be the World’s Greatest Show,” said Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, executive director at Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau.

Expo 2020 will kick off from October 20, 2020 and run until April 10, 2021. 192 countries will participate as millions of visitors are expected to flock to Dubai from around the world. Expo 2020, held under the theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, will feature more than 60 live shows a day, with more A-list entertainers to be announced.