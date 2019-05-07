The Madame X tour will launch with seven shows in New York

Honoree Madonna accepts the advocate for change award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in New York. Image Credit: AP

Madonna is taking her Madame X persona on the road — but she’s not going to stadiums, arenas or colosseums.

On Monday, the superstar announced “a series of rare and intimate performances” that will take place in theatres beginning in September, promising fans “an opportunity to see Madonna in an environment like they never have before.”

“I want to have an intimate experience with my fans,” the singer said in a video announcing the tour on Twitter.

The ‘Madame X’ tour will launch with seven shows at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York on September 12 and will continue with stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon, London and Paris.

Tickets range from $60 (Dh220) to $760, with 10 tickets for each show being sold through a lottery for $10. Requests begin Monday on madonna.livenation.com and run through May 10, and Citi cardmembers will have special access to tickets by submitting their requests during that time.

Members of Madonna’s Icon fan club and Verified Lifetime Legacy members of Icon will have first access to tickets and VIP Packages to the concert dates beginning May 17.

Sales will be handled through Ticketmaster, and each ticket includes a CD copy of Madonna’s forthcoming ‘Madame X’ album, which comes out June 14 through Interscope Records.

Madonna’s new record features her latest single, ‘Medellin’, and draws from her recent years living in Portugal and career-long affair with Latin music and culture.