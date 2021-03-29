Singer feels the love even as she films for ‘House of Gucci’ in Italy

Lady Gaga Image Credit: TNS

Lady Gaga might have had to spend her 35th birthday on Sunday away from her loved ones, but her boyfriend’s gift would have made it special nonetheless.

The singer and actress, who is currently in Italy filming for the biopic ‘House of Gucci’, received a towering bouquet of flowers from Michael Polansky.

“When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey. I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need,” Gaga posted on Instagram along with a picture of the flower arrangement that seems to graze the ceiling of her hotel room.

Gaga was recently in the news when two of her three French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen and their dog walker Ryan Fischer shot. The third dog, Asia, ran away during the incident and returned to the wounded Fischer.

“My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return,” Gaga on Instagram at the time. Fischer has since recovered and the two dogs were returned.

Before her stint away from home, the six-time Grammy winner was often spotted on dinner dates and outings with Polansky. They were seen holding hands ahead of Gaga’s performance at US President Joe Biden’s inaugural event.

Gaga, 35, and Polansky, 42, were rumoured to be seen getting cosy at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas in 2019. They went Instagram official in February 2020, when Gaga posted a picture cuddling up with Polansky on a yacht.

In March, Gaga wrote on her social media that she was self-isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Polansky was right by her side.

“Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves,” she wrote in the caption. “Important reminder: keep your mind as stress-free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world.”

Who is Michael Polansky?