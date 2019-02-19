My album ‘Pal’ had just released then and I was a newbie, completely unknown to the audience, which comprised rock and heavy metal aficionados. The band had already started playing ‘Aap Ki Dua’ just as I got off my car and I started singing from behind the stage. The audience couldn’t accept a Hindi song in a heavy metal concert and a few of them threw bottles at me. Even though I was just starting my career, I was completely unfazed and threw the bottles back at them. I persisted with the song and by the time I did my next song ‘Pal’, the audience was completely silent and I knew that I had won them over. That is when I realised that stage shows are where I belong. I am a very different person on stage. I wasn’t going to give up on my first ever concert mid-way, even if some people were throwing bottles at me.