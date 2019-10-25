The rapper dropped his new gospel album and wants to drop a 10th album on Christmas

Kanye West performs with Kid Cudi at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Rapper Kanye West said he one day would helm the Oval Office, a left-field suggestion made during a lengthy interview that touched on subjects from his music to US President Donald Trump.

Hours before the long-anticipated, much-delayed release of his purported gospel album, the 42-year-old artist told Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats 1 show that his support for the current US president had been a way to razz Democrats.

West also said he would one day be commander-in-chief: “There will be a time when I will be the president of the US, and I will remember... any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we were doing.”

It was unclear to whom the artist was referring.

West said he asked his collaborators on his ninth studio album ‘Jesus Is King’ to abstain from premarital sex, also saying he suffered from an addiction of watching adult content that he has since kicked.

“Some people drown themselves in drugs, and I drown myself in my addiction...,” West said, explaining he discovered adult content at a young age and became addicted to it after his mother died in 2007.

The artist known for missing his own deadlines then promised a 10th album, entitled ‘Jesus Is Born’, would drop on Christmas.

With ‘Jesus Is King’, which dropped on October 25, the Chicago-raised mercurial artist released music with a much stronger message of evangelical salvation than his past gospel-tinged work.

It follows a year that’s seen West play minstrel, touring the country for impromptu ‘Sunday Service’ performances, a concert series featuring gospel choirs and heavy Christian vibes.

He first publicly performed a Sunday Service at April 2019’s Coachella festival, having previously held them only for select guests, mostly celebrities.