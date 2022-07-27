Are you ready for some Blackpink love?
The k-pop supergroup will be part of history as it performs for its first ever virtual in-game concert as part of PUBG Mobile’s new collaboration.
After their successful collaboration with PUBG Mobile in 2020, Blackpink is returning to delight Blinks by performing ‘The Virtual’ on July 30 and 31 for Middle East fans.
The weekend will showcase the first event series where players will experience the global chart-topping hits the band is famous for, as well as the debut of a new Blackpink special track, ‘Ready For Love’.
The event will also give Blackpink fans new ways to support their K-pop idols. Players can obtain custom-made outfits the group will wear during their performance in-game, available until August 31. Blinks can also access the new Blackpink Voice Pack, with never-before-heard voice commands from Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, which is usable in-game.
How to watch
PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store. Players can secure their free ‘The Virtual’ tickets in-game and preload the Concert Resource Pack now to prepare for the show.
In the Middle East, players can catch Blackpink on July 30 between 2am until midnight, then on July 31 from 12.01am until midnight.