SM entertainment responded through Twitter posts that the star will take a break to recuperate. They posted (translated): “Hello, this is SM Entertainment. To all fans, Member Haechan has recently visited the hospital after having sprained his right leg while preparing for a concert. He was diagnosed with a fractured shinbone and is currently resting at the moment. This will result in him being absent from his upcoming schedules, including those for the year-end shows. He will be focusing on recovery for the time being. We seek your deep understanding. Thank you.”