K-Pop star Goo Hara has been found dead in her home in Seoul, according to The Korea Times. She was only 28.

“We received a report on November 24, 6.30pm KST about a death,” the Gangnam Police Department said in a statement on Sunday. “We are currently investigating the cause.”

Goo debuted in 2008 as a member of the girl group Kara. After the group disbanded in 2016, she continued as a solo artist and was popular in Korea and Japan.

Earlier this year in May, Goo was found unconscious by her manager after what appeared to be a suicide attempt, The Korea Times quoted authorities as saying. Media reports said Goo had posted a brief cryptic message on her Instagram account the previous night saying “Goodbye.”

The singer had also been involved in a legal fight with her ex-boyfriend whom she accused of assault and blackmail. Her agency terminated her contract in January amid the dispute.

The news comes only months after another K-Pop star Sulli was found dead by her manager on October 14.