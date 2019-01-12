Tiffany Young has transitioned from girl group member to a rising solo artist in the US and there’s no stopping her.
Young was recently nominated for Best Solo Breakout at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
She is the only Korean-American artist and K-Pop artist nominee in the socially voted category and is up against the likes of Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani.
“Still can’t believe I’ve been nominated for BEST SOLO BREAKOUT. This is SO SPECIAL, I love you & thankyou @iheartradio,” she shared on her Instagram page.
Prior to the nomination news, the musician revealed a bold new look on social media and announced the upcoming release of her new single, ‘Born Again’, which is off her first EP.
Following its release on January 24, the soloist will embark on her sold out ‘Lips On Lips’ North American mini showcase tour in March.
Young has been a member of K-Pop group Girls’ Generation since 2007. Having a desire to break into the US music market, the singer parted ways with label SM Entertainment in 2017 and launched her solo career in the American industry.
The singer went on to release English singles and made history for being the first female K-Pop artist to attend the American Music Awards last year.
The annual 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held on March 14.