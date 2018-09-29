Thunder, formerly known as a member of K-Pop boy group MBLAQ, departed from Mystic Entertainment to establish independent label, Lighthouse.

On September 27, his agency confirmed the termination of the singer’s contract and revealed that Thunder will commence his independent activities after setting up his own indie label.

Singer-songwriters Yelo and Leno, producer Kazef and other artists will also be signing with Thunder’s new company.

Thunder — real name Park Sang Hyun — was part of boy band MBLAQ in 2009 but left eight years later after his contract expired with J.Tune Camp to study music.

He went on to sign an exclusive contract with Mystic Entertainment.

The soloist released his first solo album Thunder and recently dropped his self-composed emotional hip hop and R’n’B track Colorless Rain on September 29.

Apart from pursuing a solo career, he has tried his hand at acting and has appeared on various variety shows. His older sister is Sandra Park, who is also a singer and former member of immensely-popular girl group 2NE1.