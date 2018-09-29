This week is packed with comebacks and solo debuts in the youth-oriented music scene. Girls’ Generation’s Yuri will be making her first official solo debut, iKON is scheduled to make their third comeback, and much more.

The Rose is another act returning with a second mini-album Dawn on Wednesday, following the success of their first mini album Void back in April. Ahead of their music release, here’s what you need to know about the four-member pop-rock group gradually growing to stardom.

1. The multi-faceted band comprises of main vocalist and guitarist Kim Woosung, drummer Lee Hajoon, keyboardist Park Dojoon and bassist Lee Jaehyeong.

2. Unlike the formation of most Korean acts after training under an agency, the quartet, previously known as Windfall, started out in the indie busking scene since 2015 before signing with J&Star Company in 2016.

3. The band’s formal name The Rose means “romantic and gentle in a masculine way”.

4. The artists write their own music in the highly-controlled mainstream K-Pop scene, where acts don’t have much creative freedom.

5. Since their impactful debut in August 2017 with single Sorry, the four members garnered people’s attention with songs that includes elements of British pop and a soft-rock pop vibe.