He has been booked for distribution of an obscene photo in the KakaoTalk group chat

Roy Kim has been booked on April 4 by South Korean police for distribution of an obscene photo in Jung Joon-young’s controversial KakaoTalk group chat.

According to Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, police requested the singer to fly back to Korea as soon as possible for questioning after allegedly finding an illegally taken photo in the group chat room.

Police have yet to confirm if Kim, who is currently studying sociology at Georgetown University in the States, had taken the photo.

The singer’s agency Stone Music Entertainment said that he’s in the process of arranging a schedule to come back to South Korea to be questioned at the earliest time.

The news came after fellow K-Pop singer Jung Joon-young and a former Burning Sun employee surnamed Kim were arrested over allegations of sharing illicitly taped videos of women without their consent or knowledge.

Born as Kim Sang-woo, the 25-year-old soloist rose to prominence in 2012 after winning the fourth season of the TV singing competition ‘Superstar K’, the same program Jung was a contestant.

The police announced that CNBlue’s Lee Jong-hyun, ex-Highlight member’s Yong Jun-hyung — who have both been questioned — 2AM’s Jeong Jinwoon, Super Junior’s Kangin, and model Lee Cheol-woo have been named as potential participants in Jung’s chat room but are only considering them as witnesses.

According to the police, Seungri, Choi Jong-hoon, and Jung shared illicit videos and photos in 23 group chats.