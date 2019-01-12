Girl’s Day were introduced to the K-Pop scene in 2010 with debut EP ‘Girl’s Day Party #1’. They released hits such as ‘Twinkle Twinkle, ‘Something’ and ‘Darling’. The quartet is considered one of South Korea’s most acclaimed female acts. It wasn’t until their 2013 album ‘Expectation’ and its breakout title track that cemented them in the K-Pop scene.